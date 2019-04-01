Max Keiser Report: Capitalism Without Capital



In this episode of Keiser Report, Max and Stacy look at an article from John Authers which basically concurs with Max’s long held thesis that ‘you can’t have capitalism without capital.’ In Authers’ piece, he notes that 40% of the S&P500 are companies with negative tangible book value. In the second half, Max talks to Tone Vays of Unconfiscatable.com about his reservations about the bitcoin bull market, believing a big pullback is still in the cards before prices can aim for a new all-time high.















