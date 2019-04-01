Keiser Report: Stock Markets Party Like It’s 1999







Continuing with their look back on 2019 and their look forward to 2020, Max and Stacy look at the year end charts from 2019 as the NASDAQ (up nearly 40%) parties like it’s 1999 when the index closed up 85%. Could 2020 achieve even higher returns? The massive end of year rally in the stock markets matched the Fed’s v-shaped recovery in its balance sheet which ballooned by over a hundred billion per month in the last four months of the year. Should anyone fight the Fed? Or ride their free money helicopter to ever higher highs? In the second half, Max talks to Mitch Feierstein of PlanetPonzi.com about the euphoria in the markets. How long it might last, how big the Fed’s balance sheet might grow. Mitch admits that he had called 2019 wrongly because he looked at fundamentals rather than at the willingness of the Fed to print money with such enthusiasm. How long it may continue is anyone's guess, but the higher the bubble goes, the bigger will be the eventual fall.














