Keiser Report: Permanent War, Permanent Repo







In this episode of Keiser Report, Max and Stacy look at the latest phase of permanent war and how bitcoin, gold, and oil markets responded to the assassination of General Soleimani. They also look at the US central bank seeking ways to make their latest interventions in the repo markets a permanent fixture for bankers. In the second half, Max talks to Michael Pento of PentoPort.com about his case for gold. Though being not someone who considers himself a ‘goldbug,’ Pento believes there are many things the central banks and governments are doing that warrant a long position in the yellow metal.













