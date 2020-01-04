Ron Paul blasts unconstitutional US hit on Soleimani - Rick Sanchez talks to retired Congressman Ron Paul about the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and whether or not it amounts to a US declar...
Jesse Ventura: “We’ve been itching for war with Iran for a long time.”
Jesse Ventura and Brigida Santos discuss US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria. Will a war with Iran break out now that Washington is working on a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan? Former CIA counterterrorism officer John Kiriakou talks about the past two decades of US foreign policy.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Ventura? I thought the blob was gone. The Phony Navy SEAL, liar, briber, and bully, who defrauded Minnesotans to become Governor, should be ignored.ReplyDelete
See my book about him and if you would like a complimentary hard copy please provide your address. I'll cover the postage. http://jesse.ventura.tripod.com/
Leslie Davis
www.EarthProtector.org
Candidate for Congress
www.LeslieDavis.org