Jesse Ventura: “We’ve been itching for war with Iran for a long time.”



Jesse Ventura and Brigida Santos discuss US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria. Will a war with Iran break out now that Washington is working on a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan? Former CIA counterterrorism officer John Kiriakou talks about the past two decades of US foreign policy.


















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

1 comment:

  1. LeslieJanuary 4, 2020 at 1:59 PM

    Ventura? I thought the blob was gone. The Phony Navy SEAL, liar, briber, and bully, who defrauded Minnesotans to become Governor, should be ignored.
    See my book about him and if you would like a complimentary hard copy please provide your address. I'll cover the postage. http://jesse.ventura.tripod.com/
    Leslie Davis
    www.EarthProtector.org
    Candidate for Congress
    www.LeslieDavis.org

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List