Exclusive: Soleimani killed to stop secret Saudi deal (Full show)



Rick Sanchez discusses the recent history of the US Government lying in order to justify war. He tells us the real reason why Soleimani was assassinated and why the US may soon be at war with Iran.




















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List