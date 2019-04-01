China coronavirus spreads to India and Philippines - The World Health Organization is meeting to decide whether the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus amounts to a global health emergency. The virus has now spre...
Coronavirus Panic : A Week Ago There Were 547 Coronavirus Cases In China. Now There Are 7,711.
This coronavirus outbreak continues to grow at an exponential rate. In fact, the number of cases is 14 times larger than it was just one week ago. Needless to say, if the number of cases continues to escalate at this pace, we are going to have a horrifying global pandemic of epic proportions on our hands very rapidly. But hopefully that won’t happen. Hopefully the measures that global authorities have taken to slow the spread of the virus will work. But we are definitely in a race against time, and if they don’t get this outbreak under control shortly we could soon be facing a worst case scenario. As I was doing research for this article, I decided to find out how many confirmed cases there were in China one week ago. According to CNN, there were 547 as of last Wednesday… Five Chinese provinces reported additional cases of the Wuhan coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people infected in mainland China to 547. The worldwide number of cases has reached 555 on Wednesday. Now as I am writing this, the number of confirmed cases has officially risen to 7,711. The following comes from USA Today… The number of confirmed infections across China has risen to 7,711, resulting in 170 deaths. By comparison, there were 5,327 cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in China during the 2002-2003 outbreak, although that virus was more deadly, claiming 349 lives.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
