Breaking: Iran retaliates (Full show)









Iran officially retaliated against the US for the killing of Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, attacking US positions in Iraq with missiles in an operation dubbed “Operation Martyr Soleimani.” Rick Sanchez shares the breaking news as it unfolds. Author and editor of “the Grayzone” Max Blumenthal and former Pentagon official Michael Maloof also share their insights. RT America’s Michele Greenstein explains the geopolitical context and global market impact of Iran’s attack while RT America’s Faran Fronczak reports on the domestic political reaction from outside the US Capitol. Retired US Army officer and former West Point instructor Maj. Danny Sjursen joins by phone to weigh in on the implications of the attack.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List