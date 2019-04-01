Breaking: Airport bombing sparks US-Iran proxy war



Former UN weapons inspector and US intelligence analyst Scott Ritter and RT America correspondent Michele Greenstein join Rick Sanchez to discuss the siege of the US embassy in Baghdad, and the breaking news of an attack at the Baghdad international airport. (4:18) Plus, Rick talks to economist Richard Wolff about the latest bubble that may sink the US economy (12:29), and Ruben Navarrette joins Rick to explore how the US media chooses presidential candidates. (22:34)























