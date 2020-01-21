Australia's catastrophic and relentless battle with bushfires



The devastation from wildfires in Australia is on a scale that is difficult to comprehend. More than 20 million acres have burned, destroying 2,000 homes and killing potentially hundreds of millions of animals, as well as 27 people. Although the entire country has suffered from the fires, New South Wales is currently one of hardest-hit areas. Kylie Morris of Independent Television News reports.














The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List