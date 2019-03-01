You Will Wish You Watched This Before You Started Using Social Media | The Twisted Truth


This might be one of the most important videos I've edited in 2018. After everything that has been going on with the privacy crisis and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg going to Washington to speak with members of Congress, I felt that this video was timely. I think social media can be good but we must be careful with how we use it.














