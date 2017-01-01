The TRUTH about 5G and WiFi Barrie Trower Conference


Barrie Trower physicist gave us the shocking truth and facts at the conference here in Totnes about what 5G and WiFi is doing to us and how it will literally destroy life, consciousness and freedom on our planet if we fail to stop it..see my interview with Barrie and other shows here













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List