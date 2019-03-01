The FED Is Now The Fourth Branch of The U.S. Government









The FED Is Now The Fourth Branch of The U.S. Government. Unelected power of central bankers challenges representative government. Is there a way to limit the continually growing leviathan of centrally managed markets? Technocracy & the “overmighty citizen”. Thanks for listening to this week's McAlvany Commentary. The objective of McAlvany Weekly Commentary is to provide investors with valuable monetary, economic, geopolitical and financial information that cannot be found on Wall Street. As a listener, each week you’ll enjoy relevant discussions from David and a revolving cast of internationally-renowned economists, authors, and financial advisors. As an investor, you will be given a solid strategy of wealth preservation for your financial and retirement assets, and gain insight into better navigating our uncertain world and unstable economy. Be sure to tune in every Wednesday to download your weekly show.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List