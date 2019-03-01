Planet X Nibiru Evidence Points To A Constellation Of Objects Behind The Sun



Producer Marshall Masters updated his Planet X and ancient prophecy research, detailing evidence which he believes points to a constellation of objects behind the sun, in the southern sky. This group of objects includes a brown dwarf star he referred to as Nemesis, and in its orbit the planet Nibiru, and various moons and debris. "None of the objects...are going to impact the Earth but they are going to cause a tremendous amount of devastation," he said, adding that some of Ed Dames' recent remote viewing warnings corroborate his conclusions. COAST TO COAST AM -














