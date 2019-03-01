Michael Moore on U.S. gun violence and why "no other country's like this" - The U.S. Senate passed a $1.4 trillion spending package Dec. 19, which includes one of the most expensive military bills in U.S. history, in order to avoid...
Michael Moore on U.S. gun violence and why "no other country's like this"
The U.S. Senate passed a $1.4 trillion spending package Dec. 19, which includes one of the most expensive military bills in U.S. history, in order to avoid a government shutdown. For the first time in 20 years, the package also includes $25 million allocated to gun violence research despite consistent pushback from the National Rifle Association, which has long "kept Congress from approving any money to study why we have this epidemic," acclaimed filmmaker Michael Moore told Democracy Now! Moore, whose documentary "Bowling for Columbine" won an Oscar for best documentary feature in 2002, believes the U.S. needs to prioritize research into gun violence and the fact that almost all mass shootings are committed by young white men. "No other country's like this," he says. "It should have been studied a long time ago."
