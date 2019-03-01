Keiser Report: Will Brazil’s Economic Stars Align in 2020?








In this episode of the Keiser Report from Rio de Janeiro, Max and Stacy ask whether or not Brazil’s economic stars will finally align in 2020. After several years in which the economy has struggled to grow more than 1% per year, could low interest rates and even lower inflation rates finally spark those ‘animal spirits’ recently missing in the economy? In the second half, Max talks to private equity investor and former banker, Robert Wilson, who has lived in Brazil for over twenty years. He and Max discuss the infrastructure spend required to bring Brazil up to developed world standards and look at the investment boom absent despite the low interest rates. They compare and contrast the various states of Brazil and how they add to the overall GDP of the economy.










