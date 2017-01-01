Keiser Report: Central Banks Will Push Gold Higher in 2020


In this episode of the Keiser Report from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Max and Stacy discuss the many root causes of the frequent economic and monetary crises in Argentina. In the second half, Max continues his interview with Nick Giambruno of CaseyResearch.com about the economy of Argentina. They also discuss his recent piece arguing that central banks will push gold prices higher in 2020 as they continue to take physical delivery of the precious metal with record demand.














