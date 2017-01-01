Gordon Duff of Veterans Today Covers War, Peace, Trump, Fraud and More








Gordon addressed seven questions in this order: UK election outcome and fraud Free speech censorship moves on BDS by Trump Impeachment as means of empowering Pence to war on Iran INF treaty, instability in Eastern Europe Ukraine scandals past and present Pakistan and Russia Social Security changes not good Election 2020










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List