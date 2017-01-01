Financial Collapse - Europe Will Collapse - Why It's Inevitable








This is the second video in my series on why the US, Europe and China are collapsing. As I said they will collapse differently and to different degrees. There is just too much debt overhang in Europe, too much political intervention and too much being borrowed to spend providing 'goodies' for their populations without creating and/or sustaining the wealth to produce it. Non Performing Loans (NPL's) are a major source of concern with nearly $1 trillion dollars throughout the Eurozone banking sector. This is a ticking time bomb. The banks in Europe have weaker balance sheets than they'd like to admit with CET1 balance sheets 'stuffed' with 'zero' risk sovereign bonds. Yes and then there's trillions of Euros with zero to negative interest rate sovereign bonds - What happens to the capital value of these bonds when rates normalize? Hmmmm - doesn't sound too good - does it? This will have a great impact on your investments, so it's important to prepare investment strategies that will enable you to take advantage of any serious downturn.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List