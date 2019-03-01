Doug Casey: the last trade wars brought on a recession



If history were to repeat itself, the recent escalation of the trade wars could result in a recession, this according to Doug Casey, founder of Casey Research. “It was the Smoot–Hawley tariffs that really brought on the last Great Depression, and it could happen again this time. The world is much more involved in trade now than it was in the 1920’s,” Casey told Kitco News.














