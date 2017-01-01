Boeing to suspend production of 737 Max in January


Editor's Note: In our news summary, we incorrectly identified Stephen Biegun as Scott Biegun. We regret this error. In our news wrap Monday, Boeing said it will temporarily suspend production on its 737 Max airliners in January. The plane was grounded worldwide in March after two crashes killed a total of 346 people; an FAA review is ongoing. Also, the Trump administration sought to reassure Mexico after it objected to having U.S. officials monitor enforcement of Mexican labor laws as part of a new trade pact.
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List