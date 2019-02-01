World’s top hedge fund mgr: ‘World has gone mad’



Global debt has reached $188 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund. Investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio says “the system is broken” and that trickle-down economics simply don’t work. John Grace, founder and president of Investor’s Advantage Corp joins to discuss. He argues that “free money” from exploding consumer debt is “how Wall Street has manipulated Main Street.”










