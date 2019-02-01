Trump ally Roger Stone guilty of lying to Congress







US jury reaches verdict in trial of Trump ally Roger Stone, who's charged with lying to Congress and witness tampering Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of US President Donald Trump, was found guilty on Wednesday of seven counts, including laying to Congress and witness tampering. A judge said his sentencing would take place in February.










