This Is An Economic Collapse ! Stock Market Crash & Financial Crisis Begins! It Isn't Recession 2019 - Stock market crash & economic collapse begins! This is an economic collapse, it is not normal. It will be very different than a “recession”. ‘Cause there a...
Stock market crash & economic collapse begins! This is an economic collapse, it is not normal. It will be very different than a “recession”. ‘Cause there ain’t no dang recovery! There is only a deadly collapse. From which we can’t get up. It will be that severe, yes. The last real recession was roughly two generations ago in 1981; younger generations have no experience of a profound recession, and perhaps older folks have forgotten the shock, angst and bitterness. Trump’s been setting-up the Fed to take the blame for the economic collapse. Now Trump is being set-up by ex-Fed Presidents to take the blame… On Friday, the market plunged on new Trump was going to increase tariffs on China. Then on Monday, the markets rallied on comments from President Trump that China was ready to talk. the President has learned that his comments will move markets. Given the shellacking of the markets on Friday, and what was looking to be a dismal open Monday morning, Trump’s comments to boost the markets weren’t surprising. What the market disregarded were the comments from China: The investors are concerned about a downside break which would likely lead to a retest of last December’s lows. S&P is on the verge of either bouncing the support or breaking the bottom and there have not been any positive short-term price signals so far ... UBS Turns Bearish On Stocks For First Time Since Financial Crisis Tech Stocks’ Sell-off The bond market is signaling a collapse and will continue to do so until the Fed loses control. And right after that, a depression. Can the American Economy Be Resurrected? European and Asian economic data is deteriorating. Does anyone really think The Everything Bubble can just keep inflating forever? Surely nobody’s that deluded How to Protect Yourself From the Next Financial Crisis?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
