The Global Economy Slowing Down , Recession Looming -- The IMF Warns
According to the International Monetary Fund, global growth should not exceed 3% in 2019, its slowest pace since the 2009 financial crisis. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. The warning is without appeal. "At 3% growth, there is no room for political mistakes," warned Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), unveiling the latest economic outlook for 2019, Tuesday 15 October. And it urges policymakers to reduce "urgently" trade tensions. At the risk of risking "seriously undermining confidence, growth and job creation." The friction between Washington and Beijing explains, in part, the new downward revision of growth forecasts for 2019. The pace of global growth slows Global growth should not exceed 3% in 2019. This is the slowest pace since the 2009 financial crisis (compared to 3.6% in 2018). This is a 0.3 percentage point less than the latest forecast of the institution in April. Among the reasons cited by the IMF are Brexit uncertainties and trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, China and the United States, which have led to higher tariffs and reduced business confidence. According to IMF calculations, trade tensions are expected to cost 0.8 percentage points of GDP to global growth in 2020. And again, their effects have been cushioned by accommodative monetary policy in the United States and many other advanced and emerging economies. "In the absence of this monetary stimulus, global growth would have been 0.5 percentage points of GDP lower in 2019 and 2020," says Gopinath. Other more structural reasons are put forward to explain this slowdown, namely the slow rise in productivity and aging demographics in advanced economies. For 2020, the IMF anticipates a slight acceleration (to 3.4%), supported by emerging countries, while at the same time, activity should be less dynamic in a group of countries, including Japan, the United States, Europe and China, half of the world's GDP. China has entered a phase of "structural slowdown." "After a sharp slowdown in the last three quarters of 2018, growth in the advanced economies stabilized at a slow pace in the first half of 2019," the IMF observes. It should not exceed 1.7% in the rich countries in 2019 and 2020. US growth continued at a brisk pace in the first half of 2019, thanks to the dynamism of its domestic demand and the strength of the economy. Its job market. It is expected to reach 2.4% in 2019 before decelerating to 2.1% the following year. The euro area has suffered more from a drop in external demand and a decline in stocks of its companies: the increase in European GDP should not exceed 1.2% in 2019, before rebounding slightly to 1.4% in 2020. The IMF lowered its growth forecasts for Germany and France, two countries that suffered a more significant than expected decline in exports in the first half of 2019. "Emerging and developing Asian countries remain the engines of the global economy," the IMF says, adding that China has entered a phase of "structural slowdown." Asia's first economy is expected to grow by 6.1% in 2019 and by 5.8% next year, below last April's forecast, due to a drop in exports and sanitation of its financial sector threatened by the debt explosion. The deceleration in global growth has resulted in a slowdown in industrial production, whose index has been halved since the beginning of 2018. The automotive sector, which had to adapt to new standards CO2 emissions in China and the European Union, even saw its worldwide sales fall by 3% last year. New tariffs on US imports from China and the uncertain outcome of negotiations between Washington and Beijing have prompted companies to limit or postpone purchases of capital goods. This decline in demand for intermediate products, which account for half of the world trade, has weighed on world trade, whose growth has not exceeded 1% in the first half of 2019, its slowest pace since the first half of 2012. Services activity, whose trade is less subject to the vagaries of world trade, has held up well, allowing the labor market to maintain its momentum and wages to rise in advanced economies. "This divergent trajectory between manufacturing and service activities has continued for an unusually long time, and we are concerned about whether and how much manufacturing weakness could spread to services," notes Gopinath. In its report, the IMF lists the many risks that weigh on the global economy: high debt levels of some countries, Chinese growth decline more brutal than expected, Brexit without an agreement, or further aggravation of the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. To best protect economies, the institution calls on governments to defuse trade tensions, reinvigorate multilateral cooperation and support economic activity where it is needed. Noting that the fiscal stimulus in China and the United States has minimized the impact of rising tariffs, the IMF recommends that countries with sufficient room for maneuver follow their example. Germany is singled out: The country should take advantage of negative borrowing to invest in human capital and infrastructure, if only from the point of view of the cost-benefit ratio. In low-income countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and to a lesser extent in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, the institution calls for structural reforms.
