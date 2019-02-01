New Robot Makes Soldiers Obsolete (Bosstown Dynamics) - everything has been hijacked by the MIC , why not actually build robots that do something more useful for the humanity other than killing humans The Financ...
Saudi Arabia Launches Aramco's IPO , The Biggest IPO of All Time
Saudi Arabia Launches Its IPO Of Aramco , The Biggest IPO of All Time -- Economic Collapse -- Stock Market Crash Saudi Arabia's state oil company kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) today Sunday, announcing its intention to list on the domestic stock exchange as the kingdom seeks to diversify and create the world's most valuable listed company. This is going to be the largest IPO ever. Aramco did not give a timeframe or say how much of the company it would sell, but sources have told Reuters news agency the oil company could offer 1 percent to 2 percent of its shares on the local bourse, raising as much as $20bn to $40bn. Still, many uncertainties surround the IPO. Geopolitical tensions have been elevated in the country since an Iranian missile attack blew up part of the company's oil processing plant in September. Aramco made it clear that now is the time to move forward with the IPO, though they've been saying this for years. Now why, oh why would they do this while in the middle of a proxy war with Iran. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. The IPO of the world's most profitable company is designed to turbocharge Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) Vision 2030 economic reform agenda by raising billions of dollars to diversify the kingdom's economy away from fossil fuels. "It is a colossal public offering that could potentially generate more than ten years' worth of proceeds raised through IPOs in the country. Some local investors are expected to start selling other shares in order to shift their investments to Aramco, but this could well be a case of "short-term pain for long-term gain." Investor sensitivity to geopolitical risk was heightened after the September 14 attacks on Aramco's facilities that temporarily gutted the kingdom's oil production and laid bare the vulnerability of its oil infrastructure. A growing movement to fight climate change and embrace more sustainable energy technologies has also put some fund managers, particularly in Europe and the United States, off the oil and gas sector. At a $1.5 trillion valuation, Aramco would still be worth at least 50 percent more than the world's most valuable companies, Microsoft and Apple, which each have a market capitalization of about $1 trillion. But a 1 percent sale would raise "only" around $15bn for Saudi coffers, less than the $25bn generated by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in its record-breaking IPO in 2014. It would rank Aramco as the 11th biggest IPO of all time.
