Peter Schiff : Powell Admits Inflation Is Headed Much Higher - As expected, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates another 25 basis points on Wednesday. The mainstream read the post Federal Open Market Committee meetin...
Ron Paul : The "Not Enough Inflation" Hoax: Is It Ignorance or Deception?
The dollars that you work hard for are always buying less and less, yet the government tells you there's 'not enough inflation'. The Federal Reserve is a government-created monopoly that counterfeits dollars by the billions and trillions, and you're supposed to believe that this is "capitalism." Oh, the tangled web they weave...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
