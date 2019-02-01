Ron Paul : The "Not Enough Inflation" Hoax: Is It Ignorance or Deception?



The dollars that you work hard for are always buying less and less, yet the government tells you there's 'not enough inflation'. The Federal Reserve is a government-created monopoly that counterfeits dollars by the billions and trillions, and you're supposed to believe that this is "capitalism." Oh, the tangled web they weave...











