Ron Paul: Global recession is here — Fed will blow it up
Former Treasury Dept. official Dr. Nouriel Roubini has warned central banks around the world they will be unable to fix the world’s economy by simply printing more and more money. Former presidential candidate and US Representative Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas) joins Rick Sanchez to weigh in. He argues that “when you destroy the currency you destroy the middle class” and that overdependence on government and unsound money is the root of the problem of exploding global debt.
