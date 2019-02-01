Multiculturalism & Mass Migration are Destroying The West -- Economic Collapse -- Stock Market Crash

Red Alert : The Financial Markets At Very High Risk Of Black Swan Event !! - Financial Markets At Very High Risk Of Black Swan Event As systems become more complex, there's greater opportunity for things to break down. More complex ...
Multiculturalism & Mass Migration are Destroying The West
In reality, human beings evolved to have an ethnic identity and ethnocentric cooperation. This is the real basis of socialism as a political or economic form of political organization within a modern nation-state. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . A consequence of Multiculturalism is the notion that host nations/cultures should not expect that new immigrants internalize the defining ethos of the host nation. Instead, it is assumed that each cultural group will maintain its distinct identity irrespective of whether its foundational cultural values are contrary to those of the host nation. Lack of integration and assimilation are not necessarily poor outcomes according to Multiculturalism, as such isolationism is viewed as an instantiation of cultural pride. Multiculturalism and multi-ethnic mass immigration will undermine and destroy a society that has a strong level of social and ethnic cohesion with democratic "socialism" in the non-Marxist sense (that is, a welfare state, generous social security, universal health care, and interventionist government policies to promote the common social and economic well-being of the community). Western nations are perfectly within their sovereign rights to dictate the civilizational conditions to which new immigrants must adhere. This is the minimal price to pay for being granted the privilege of starting a new life in a welcoming society. This means that new immigrants must accept and assimilate within the defining ethos of liberal democracies. Not a single inch of our foundational liberal traditions should ever be conceded under the guise of Multiculturalism (and all of its nonsensical and misguided tenets such as moral and cultural relativism). This does not mean that people should not take great pride in their cultural, religious, and ethnic heritages. On the contrary, most culture-specific elements (e.g., language, music, culinary traditions) should be celebrated in creating a multicultural (not capitalized) society, as long as these do not clash with the tenets of liberal democracies. We are all enriched by our respective and unique cultural backgrounds. However, if your culture contains elements that seek to overthrow and/or irrevocably alter our existing social order, then you do not have the right to promote if not live by such values. The modern left is too stupid and deranged to understand that (1) ethnic nationalism must be the basis of progressive liberalism, old-fashioned Social Democracy, or democratic socialism, and that (2) the Cult of Diversity is, ultimately, a death sentence for economic and social progressivism or socialism that many on the Left support. History demonstrates that no nation can long survive if it forgets why it exists. Our failure to inculcate American traditions, beliefs, and history, even in the native-born, not to mention immigrants, is rapidly destroying the country bequeathed to us by our forebears. Leftists in Europe and the U.S. have promoted Multiculturalism, believing that once Immigrants experience our freedoms and dedication to equality, they will want to be like us. It doesn't appear to be working. European leaders, from Germany's Angela Merkel, to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, have deliberately closed their eyes to what they see unfolding in their countries, and in others. Our enemies see our weakness and failure to understand their objectives, which include destroying the West . This is not top-secret information. The more the elite pour hundreds of thousands of migrants into our cities, millions into our already overpopulated countries, the more I ask myself: why! These elite believe the earth is overpopulated with us (not them) and should be culled by 95% of us (not them). Immigrants pouring into our countries have many more children than those of us who belong here, so what purpose is this migration to us. What is the next stage of this new world? Are we to kill each other as we cannot live in a multiculturalist utopia that has never worked. Are we to be ruled by those with money as serfs on the treadmills of their one color, one religion, low educated masses? Will this elite remove 95% of the world population? Or use us as automatons. WHY DO THE MANY ALLOW THE MINUSCULE FEW TO PULL OUR CARPET OF LIFE FROM UNDER our feet . Who is pulling THE STRINGS OF OUR TRAITOROUS GOVERNMENTS , Who DAILY SEE THE RAPES OF OUR CHILDREN AND WOMEN, THE KNIFING OF OUR PEOPLE, the demands on our welfare for them at the loss of the same for us . Liberals want to believe that we are all equal. But low IQ immigrants will pack up and gang up for survival, and their politico sponsors will weaponize them with propaganda blaming the locals for their failures. The liberal politicians are using this as a Ticket To Ride. They will prostitute themselves out to any voting block that gives them power. My advice is to get out of the city. When this global fiat house of cards collapses, it's going to get ugly. Snowflakes won't survive. But maybe that's the plan that's unknown to the average useful idiot. Lay the groundwork for mass destabilization and then rush to the finish line with their New World Order and global government. This is the danger of elites running the world. They see themselves as more intelligent because they have academic intelligence and good short term memories for passing tests. But these same people can be moronic when it comes to common sense, also known as farmer smarts or horse sense. All these brilliant think tank denizens with their ivy-league credentials got us into the Viet Nam war. Millions of people died due to their academic brilliance. An ancient proverb reminds us: "There are none so blind as those who will not see."
