Middle Class America lives under Financial Martial Law
Middle-class families in America are seeing their incomes stagnating as they are squeezed by the ultra-rich taking a bigger slice .The middle classes are squeezed and aggrieved. Once the lynchpin of developed economies, the socio-economic grouping is now threatened by job losses and stagnant wages. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. Net worth data from the Federal Reserve suggests that the “left-behind” contagion has spread to all Americans aside from the top 10 percent. While still wealthier overall than most other groups, even the upper-middle class is feeling the pinch of income stagnation. The growth rate of this group’s incomes is lagging behind that of those both lower and higher on the socioeconomic ladder. The cost of many products and services the upper middle class buys, from autos to college educations, is outpacing overall inflation. While having access to credit, these households are increasingly tapping into costlier forms of debt. All of the economic collapses in the US over the last 40 years have had several things in common: Massive tax cuts were enacted that benefited the rich and the corporations Working Class wages remained stagnant, even though deficits caused by tax cuts for the rich, increased the national debt Increases in the national debt went unaddressed so that the politicians who enacted the tax cuts that caused the increases in the debt, could fool the public into believing that tax cuts were good for them. In some cases, the policies of tax cuts for the rich, which are the basis of an impending economic collapse, were accompanied by increases in military spending, and indeed, increase armed conflicts involving the U.S. Whenever these conditions are present, the potential for economic collapse becomes almost inevitable. An America that spends half of the federal taxes on warfare, ignores internal infrastructure so that it now requires an immediate $4 trillion infusion just to halt the decay, ceased taxing the rich at the tail end of the 1970's which coincides perfectly with the rapidly increasing inequality and that no longer taxes corporations nearly as much as it once did cannot possibly maintain equilibrium. All the right-wing darling causes are pulverizing the nation, and just servicing the massive foreign debt is soaking up a vast amount of the tax income. But people still want to live decent lives, so they go into debt, and the death spiral is on. There's little mystery why the U.S. is crashing while the rich are getting obscenely wealthy. What's hard is figuring out how to fix it, when even a center-right conservative like Barack Obama is called a "socialist" by the right-wing lunatics. There is no problem. More and more and more money printing is on the horizon; it will never stop. We will print money until everyone is a billionaire, and a gallon of gas will be a million dollars. Have faith the bankers and congress know what they are doing Eventually, we will default on everything due to NO jobs and the self-importation of 20,000,000 poverty level people and the displacement of 10,000,000 US Domestic Jobs. Who now owns all the land and houses that were defaulted on during the real estate crisis? We are becoming a FEUDAL STATE! Robert Reich's documentary "INEQUALITY FOR ALL" lays this out for all to see. Great inequity occurs before each significant crash. It was right in 1929 and in 2008. When corporations and CEO's suck the life out of the middle class, it sets in motion all the indicators for the economic and financial decline. Personally, I've been watching this since the mid-1980s - its a question of when it all crashes totally, like watching the sea nibbling away at some coastal ruin. There are "good" seasons and worse, but inexorably the sea is back gnawing away. Money is not an endless commodity; you can't just print more of it whenever you need it because that causes inflation, the money only becomes worthless, so you don't really gain anything, in fact, it hurts everybody, even the wealthy. The net value of the money stays more or less the same. Most of the wealth in the United States belongs to only a few people. That means that the great mass of people has to share what is left over. There is not enough money to go around; companies can't pay higher salaries to workers because there isn't the money to do it, it's all going to the rich people, probably the ones who own or run the company. So how do you fix this? You stop giving massive tax breaks to the wealthy at the expense of the middle class. We start valuing hard work and paying the people who actually create the products a reasonable wage. We fix it so that the only way you can make money isn't sitting behind a desk and planning how to screw the average worker. I'm not optimistic, I don't see any of this happening, but we could make it happen if we really get out and vote for what's in our interest, and not the interest of the politicians and their cronies. Don't let them give the top few an 800 billion dollar tax cut, at the cost of healthcare for regular citizens. If we don't do it now, we will probably never get a better chance to do it . We, the middle class of America, are living under a draconian dictatorship who have declared financial martial law on us. We must rebel-NOW!!! The baby-boomers took their lumps and choked on the tear gas in the 60s for what did result, for a brief time, in an improved society. The government made sure that would not be allowed to happen again. Too bad Presidents F Roosevelt and H Truman's cry for 'Freedom from Want' was not enacted as they'd planned. (Instead, we got war-criminal Ike.). Ah, I guess they'd still do their dirt anyway. We are bent but not beaten. But we absolutely need to rise up and fight. The government and the corporations are NOT going to stop with their greed just because we don't like it. We need to wrest power away from them!
