Keiser Report: Forever Wars & Negative RatesKeiser Report: Forever Wars & Negative Rates






In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the high cost of the ‘forever wars,’ as trillions are spent without the taxpayer realizing because of changes in the naming of the wars. The longest war so far, for example, in Afghanistan and Pakistan, has had two names: Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, so, voters don’t realize lives and treasure are being wasted in the same theatre. Max and Stacy compare this to the ever-shifting naming of the central bank programs to bailout banks. In the second half, Max continues his conversation with Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com about 150 years of bank credit expansion nearing an end. They also discuss Alasdair’s predictions for 2020 on gold, the dollar, and the global settlements layer.









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List