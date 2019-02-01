Keiser Report: Downgrading the world on global dystopia


In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss Moody’s issuing a world debt downgrade warning (WDDW) on rising political unrest. Despite this rising turmoil, the Fed keeps printing new millionaires as QE continues to rescue the 'haves' at the expense of the 'have nots.' In the second half, Max talks to Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com about ‘plans for global dystopia,’ and why and how it is that policy planners are prepping for a post-fiat world.













