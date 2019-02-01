Keiser Report: Cash and debt pile



In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss Warren Buffett’s $128 billion cash pile. In the second half, Max talks to Professor Steve Keen about the rapidly climbing pile of U.S. debt now over $23 trillion and whether or not it matters.














