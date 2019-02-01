Gerald Celente : We live in a Fed's Interest Rate Apartheid State ! - In his latest interview with Max Keiser, Gerald Celente from trends research, dot-com paints a dire picture of what he fears the future may hold for Americ...
Keiser Report: Blackouts & Technical Debt
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the ‘technical debt’ timebomb threatening infrastructure across America: from water to sewage to electric and roads and bridges, it has been corporations, investors and taxpayers who have refused to pay to maintain the infrastructure over the decades. They also talk about Kingston, NY, the city preparing for economic collapse by going local. In the second half, Max talks to Gerald Celente of TrendsResearch.com about life in Kingston as the movement toward localism continues to flourish. They also discuss the future for California where blackouts, homelessness and medieval diseases are on the rise.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
