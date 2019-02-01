Keiser Report: Blackouts & Technical Debt





In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the ‘technical debt’ timebomb threatening infrastructure across America: from water to sewage to electric and roads and bridges, it has been corporations, investors and taxpayers who have refused to pay to maintain the infrastructure over the decades. They also talk about Kingston, NY, the city preparing for economic collapse by going local. In the second half, Max talks to Gerald Celente of TrendsResearch.com about life in Kingston as the movement toward localism continues to flourish. They also discuss the future for California where blackouts, homelessness and medieval diseases are on the rise.
















