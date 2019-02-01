How to Survive & Thrive in This Financial Bankers Dictatorship !! - We are in the midst of a forced national religion. It is banks and bankers for all. It will kill us all if we let it. It's all about the Federal Reserve SY...
How to Survive & Thrive in This Financial Bankers Dictatorship !!
We are in the midst of a forced national religion. It is banks and bankers for all. It will kill us all if we let it. It's all about the Federal Reserve SYSTEM. A system designed to separate American citizens from a percentage of their earned money over time, every year, and give it to the currency issuer. Your average thief, including banks, and foreign-owned US politicians, will steal more and more from you until you force them to stop. These thieves will never voluntary stop stealing. Unless you choose to stop them, they will take everything. And in fact not only have they taken absolutely everything they have been borrowing in your name and stealing that too. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. The goal of the 1% is to hoard all currencies out of circulation for the amusement of watching us panic & blame ourselves & each other for not being able to make ends meet. Hoarding currencies out of circulation is an intentional crime against humanity! Currencies are trading in a false paradigm. It is the coordinated collusion of the major central banks that have allowed this charade to exist. It is essential to understand that wealth is contained within a rather closed system.system of fiat money by-laws and rules that discourage freedom of movement into tangible assets. This has sheltered currencies from a storm of volatility. With hundreds of trillions in debt. Nobody knows when, but it will happen. 2020 is shaping up to be turbulent. The failure or significant repricing of any of the world's four major reserve currencies will destroy the myth that major currencies are immune to the same fate that has haunted so many currencies throughout history. Simply put, when the nations granting them have proven unable to control their budgets, their currency is crushed under the weight of debt. First, let me tell you why we are headed for one. This will sound very counterintuitive, but it all comes to the record-low unemployment we have right now. Unemployment is currently at the lowest level in 50 years. That means most people who want to work can find a job. It also means people are making more money and buying more stuff. All good. More people working is always positive. But a low unemployment rate is a double-edged sword. See, the unemployment rate is cyclical. It's always moving up or down. And at this point—3.6%—there's almost no room for it to drop more. That's where the trouble starts: When the unemployment rate bottoms out like it's doing now, it means the economy has peaked. And a recession is undoubtedly coming. We've Been Here Before. Notice that every time the unemployment rate hits a low, a recession soon follows: It doesn't come immediately, though. Over the past 70 years, a recession has started an average of five months after the unemployment rate bottomed. Also, remember that the unemployment rate lags behind the actual economy. So it won't start rising until the US has already fallen into a recession—something I've been telling my viewers to expect in the months ahead. More Signs Flashing Red. A bottoming unemployment rate isn't the only sign that the economy has peaked. For weeks, I've been telling you that the yield curve inversion is signaling a recession ahead. Like the unemployment rate bottoming, the inverted yield curve has preceded every single recession over the past 50 years. Keep in mind, neither of these indicators means a recession is imminent. And they don't tell us how severe the recession will be. But it's certainly coming. So is the market downturn. Remember, we're at the tail-end of the longest bull market in history. So a significant pullback is not out of the question. And, since stocks fall an average of 32% in a bear market, you want to start preparing your portfolio now. That means adding recession-proof stocks and other assets that will rise when the broader stock market falls. Policymakers do not know how banks work and couldn't see the problems. Our knowledge of privately created money has been going backward since 1856. Credit creation theory lead to fractional reserve theory, which at its turn, leads to financial intermediation theory. A lost century in economics: Three theories of banking and the conclusive evidence. Financial stability is much easier than our central bankers make it look when you understand the monetary system. Policymakers have been kept in the dark as well. Milton Freidman's monetarism didn't work as he used fractional reserve theory. Ben Bernanke couldn't understand the debt deflation of the Great Depression as he used "financial intermediation theory." The central banks started revealing the truth in 2014, beginning with the Bank of England. It was about 35 years too late for the neoliberal, globalization project and now it's all falling apart as it seems. "Debt doesn't matter." Where did that come from? You need to think of the banks as financial intermediaries like Ben Bernanke. Ben Bernanke is famous for his study of the Great Depression, and here it is discussed in the Wall Street Journal. "Theoretically, neither deflation nor inflation ought to affect long-run growth or employment. After a while, people and businesses get used to changing prices. If prices fall, eventually, so will wage, and the impact on profits, employment, and purchasing power will be neutral. Borrowers suffer during deflation because their debts are fixed in value, but creditors benefit because the dollars they get back will buy more. For the economy as a whole, deflation ought to be a wash." What has Ben Bernanke got wrong? He thinks banks are financial intermediaries. This is where the "debt doesn't matter" nonsense comes from . The belief that banks are financial intermediaries. Debt indeed matters a lot. Banking should be so easy. Bankers get to create money out of nothing, through bank loans and get to charge interest on it. What could possibly go wrong? Bankers do need to ensure the vast majority of that money gets paid back, and this is where they keep falling flat on their faces. Banking requires prudent lending. If someone can't repay a loan, they need to repossess that asset and sell it to recoup that money. If they use bank loans to inflate asset prices, they get into a world of trouble when those asset prices collapse. "It's nearly $14 trillion pyramids of super leveraged toxic assets was built on the back of $1.4 trillion of US sub-prime loans, and dispersed throughout the world" All the Presidents Bankers. When this little lot lost almost all its value overnight, the Western banking system became insolvent. Wall Street can turn a typical asset price bubble into something that will take out the global economy using leverage. What did Glass-Steagall actually do? Glass-Steagall separated the money creation side of banking from the investment side of banking. It also stopped the money creation side of banking from trading in securities. Without Glass-Steagall, the bankers could create money to buy securities they produced themselves in a Ponzi scheme. This is what they did in 1929 and 2008. "It's nearly $14 trillion pyramids of super leveraged toxic assets was built on the back of $1.4 trillion of US sub-prime loans, and dispersed throughout the world" All the Presidents Bankers. 1929 and 2008 look so similar because they are. Most of the toxic assets were on the books of the banks, and they were borrowing money from each other to buy them with money they created out of nothing. They then just had to keep transferring these assets between each other to inflate their value, with money they created out of nothing from bank loans. This is why the debt-to-GDP ratio spikes like that. When they allowed Banks to incorporate with NO PERSONAL liability and a Federal Reserve whose only mission is self-enrichment. All hope was lost! All Megabanks should be broken up! The banks, the government, and academia; this is the system; The Deep State ; and all of it is corrupt. If one goes down, they all go down. So they each will do whatever's necessary to prevent that from happening. Likely at the expense of those that work for paychecks. The banks know that economic collapse is inevitable. So does the U.S. Military. So do all the agencies. So do all the oil company CEOs and probably every mid-level manager on up that work for oil companies. So do most if not all of the international mega-corporations. So do most, if not all, politicians. The job of all these companies, agencies, and people is to keep the ILLUSION OF ALL IS WELL viable up until a certain point in time, after which it won't matter anymore. That means doing "whatever it takes" to keep the markets pumped up and banks from crashing, even it means destroying the entire financial system in the process. But what the heck, the entire financial system is going to collapse anyway, so might as well do whatever it takes. I seriously doubt that banks and cash-heavy investors will be picking up assets for "pennies on the dollar" after the economy collapses. for one because I doubt that dollars will be good for anything, but wipe after the collapse. And for two because there won't be a legal enforcement regime in place to protect those assets from the raging mobs in a post-collapse economy. In a post-collapse scenario, possession of an asset will determine ownership, most likely, along with the ability/means to enforce one's possession. This system was put in place to whore out all of society. Don't be a whore. Stop doing the stupid for money. Do the right things, even if they don't pay a dime. It doesn't matter what bankster pricks want when the fed prints the currency into worthlessness, and nobody wants dollars any longer then this show will finally be over. A return to the gold standard will be a good start in picking up the pieces after those pricks Ponzi scheme is finished. The bankers want to run a slave planet. And they put the cheapest whores they could find in place to enforce it. The stall and barter is probably the only way the bankers and their whores can be stopped. The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences. The apex of the systems was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the world's central banks which were themselves private corporations. Each central bank sought to dominate its government by its ability to control Treasury loans, to manipulate foreign exchanges, to influence the level of economic activity in the country, and to influence cooperative politicians by subsequent financial rewards in the business world." When there is no law, possession is 100% of the law. Don't leave any money in banks.
