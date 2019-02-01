How to Get Rich In The Next Market Crash | Take Action TODAY!!! -Robert Kiyosaki








Why The Rich Are Waiting for the Next Crash Hint: It’s actually the best time to buy real estate Have you ever noticed how people are constantly worried about the next real estate bubble? It’s a frequent news headline and a topic we are often asked about. Yet, our response when someone asks if one is imminent almost always catches the person off guard: “We sure hope so!” Seriously, their looks of bewilderment never get old. Yeah, you heard me right. We love market crashes. Why? Market crashes can be the best time to buy, because people are so panicked and focused on selling that they’re far more likely to make you a better deal.








