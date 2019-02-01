Gerald Celente : We live in a Fed's Interest Rate Apartheid State ! - In his latest interview with Max Keiser, Gerald Celente from trends research, dot-com paints a dire picture of what he fears the future may hold for Americ...
Gerald Celente : We live in a Fed's Interest Rate Apartheid State !
In his latest interview with Max Keiser, Gerald Celente from trends research, dot-com paints a dire picture of what he fears the future may hold for America. Max and Gerald Celente talked about life in Kingston as the movement toward localism continues to flourish. They also discuss the future for California, where blackouts, homelessness, and medieval diseases are on the rise. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. In California, There are blackouts, homelessness. Medieval diseases are coming back. In California, they haven't seen these Diseases since the Middle Ages. What's happening, the world is on fire, said Gerald Celente. Not only in California; Indonesia ;the Amazon, not only those fires. Look at what's going on in Chile. How about Bolivia .you've been down to Colombia lately, let's go to Ecuador. Maybe Algeria .no Lebanon. How about Hong Kong .maybe Spain. The people have had it, and when the people lose everything and have nothing left to lose, they lose it. And they're losing it. Whether they're losing their freedom. Or they are losing their money. So we see these rebellions. The world is on fire. In my life, I've never seen anything like this before. The protests are also against the 1 %. Because that's all this monetary methadone that the central banks have shoved into the system, it's only kept the bull running. Everybody else has gone down. And so that's what you're seeing going on. The world is on fire, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. At the trends research, we call it the global insurrection against banker occupation. And going back to 2008 when you had Occupy Wall Street, and all these other protests started to percolate. But there was a direct focus on Wall Street and the finance seers; and the money folks and the banks. It seems like the protesters around the world are starting to understand that their common enemy is the central banks around the world. That are just printing money for the 1% or the 1/10 of 1%. And they leave everyone else behind. I call it interest rate apartheid. If you're a friend of the bankers, you get unlimited money at 0% or less. If you're not a friend of the bankers, you have to pay 16 percent, 18 percent, or at a payday lender 2,000, 3,000 percent annualized rates of return. That is a common theme for these protests around the world. Can you connect those dots now? I just call it, all we've become our plantation workers, on the multinational plantation of slavelandia. Because that's what globalization has done. It has concentrated wealth. And of course, the equity markets are going up. You know with all the cheap money coming in. What do they do with that cheap money; oh, they either buy back their stocks or buy up other companies. When we were young guys, there were no hedge funds and private equity groups owning everything. And that all the people are there their plantation workers on slavelandia, and it's better than the old plantation system. Because we don't have to feed you, we don't have to house you; just give you enough money to get back here tomorrow and go get something to eat. We'll see you in a couple of hours. Yeah, it seems like when workers at General Motors are lobbying or protesting for more wages. They're positioned, and they are characterized as ingrates and parasites on this economy. But when Jamie Dimon or James Kramer is throwing a hissy fit and a crybaby as he did to get the Fed to print more money. He's lauded as a hero, as a man of the people, by his antics to have more money printed. You know there's a real disconnect between labor and the Financiers. There are three and a half-trillion dollars collected in taxes last year, all-inclusive in America. It only paid for three-quarters of the operating budget of America. We wanted two trillion dollars in debt, but in fact, that money is not even needed. I make the comparison to Saudi Arabia. The reason you have a slave class of Saudis is that the princes when they need more, they just pump more oil. This oligarchy class when they need more money they just print more money. they don't need the workers. They don't need even those three and a half-trillion dollars. Their workers are entirely superfluous. That's why so many of them are defecating on the street and dying. And life expectancy in America is gone down. And again, let's not forget General Motors was too big to fail. Let's give them money, and let's make sure their CEO makes tens of millions of dollars a year. And we're going to limit the amount of money that the new workers could make. And again, don't call this capitalism. This isn't capitalism anymore. There's no such thing in capitalism as too big to fail. The homeless crisis is just at the beginning. This thing is gonna explode .there's gonna be homeless everywhere. People are flooding out of South America. Flooding out of Africa. It is flooding out of the Middle East poverty, violence, corruption, no future, and Wars. The homeless problem is going to be out of control, in a city, in a country near you. Same with Detroit, Baltimore, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles. Workers are not needed when you could print money. Why would you bother feeding somebody? They could just as quickly put them in prison and make money from the prison industrial complex. Jamie Dimon has been involved in racketeering and market rigging in the Precious metals markets. And we said this should be prosecutor under Rico. The anti-racketeering law. Finally, the Department of Justice is going after Jamie for racketeering. It hasn't. Six major banks were convicted of fraud. And remember that guy under the Obama administration Eric Holder they were too big to jail. But you and I, make sure that you don't go over the speed limit Six miles an hour. You didn't have you the signal light on, or you go to jail. That's why we are seeing these revolutions going on around the world. Because the bigs are getting a free ride while everybody else gets tied up and brought down. Wells Fargo caught stealing money from thousands and thousands of customer accounts. Warren Buffett's biggest shareholder and yet that was also positioned as a heroic act of capitalism. To allow this larceny to go on unchecked, that's where it's gonna go with Jamie Dimon, nowhere. He'll be made Fed Chairman; he'll be made a Treasury secretary. He could become the President of the united states. He's such a big Larsenistic scum he could be President of the United States. That's the track he's on. Well, you also have to be a pathological liar to be the president of any country. He's dazed, so maybe he could fit that very well. I can see now in the financial markets, and they do have some areas that are a lot of the direct control of the Kleptocrats. And that would be in the Repo market. The short term money market for banks, And that has Flashing distress like we didn't see it as bad in 2008. It wasn't As bad in 1929 or 1921. We've never actually seen this short-term credit the market between banks; As distressed and signaling as big a problem as we do Right now. Why is that if the stock market's making new all-time highs. Pies and apples are making new all-time highs. How come to the repo markets flashing this? There were only pumping in a hundred and twenty billion dollars a day into what we're not gonna call a quantitative easing. Will make up another name for it. Because they need the money to keep the addiction going. Look at the debt levels around the world of corporations and Governments. They need this money to keep the gambling game going. That's all. It's all about to keep This Ponzi scheme going. It is kind of embarrassing to see the president throw a hissy fit like a chihuahua At the bowl. You know, like some of Paris Hilton's Chihuahua. He reminds me of Paris Hilton's Chihuahua in the bag, Being carried around yapping for a snack. It's like give me more money; give me more money. It's kind of embarrassing to see the president barking like this. Well, he's in the real estate business, and he knows if, for instance, rates go up, this business goes down. And it's the presidential reality show. He's only interested in getting reelected. We at the trends research, we are saying that by the next year, you're going to see interest rates in the United States at zero or negative. He has the pressure to do it, and he's going to keep putting pressure on them. And I believe they're going to do it. Because it's the only thing that's keeping the global economy up. Or interest rates going into negative and zero interest rate policy. This is a freak show with Trump. Freak show everywhere. Negative interest rates are indeed an anomaly in the history of finance. There have never been negative interest rates ever; since going back to the Bronze Age. You never find negative interest rates. And it implies that time has not zero value, but time has a negative value. All the finance is based on having an interest rate. Let's say the ten-year Bond; everything is based on what is my interest in this investment going forward. And then, that's how I compare one investment to another is based on the implied rate of return. If money itself has a negative rate of return. Then actually, nothing has a value. And does this mean Goldman Sachs has figured out how to go backward in time and steal money from people in the past? By the way, this is why gold prices are going to keep going up. Because of all this cheap money That they're printing up. Oh, how about in Switzerland, minus 0.7 5% interest rate, a negative 0.75 percent interest rate. And they're saying they're going to keep going longer. So now what happens to the average person. Where do you put your money? How do you get a savings? You don't. And that's why they keep forcing you to try to go into the equity markets. But isn't that confiscation. A million dollars into the bank and they take seven quarter three-quarters of a percentage point a Negative rate. And then they give it to their guys speculating the property market. Aren't they confiscating from me to give it to their client in the mortgage market? Well, you all, we are all workers of a multinational plantation of slavelandia. Privatize the gains socialize the loses. That is why corporations fear socialism. They use it as a tool to protect their wealth at the expense of the proletariat. Why do we even have corporate ownership of power? We have the technology every individual can own their own energy source. The government won't own it either. Power loves to control you, and they have their hand on the on/off valve! Smell those freedom people! So here you get it. The US economy after a decade of "expansion"; in a nut shell. Dollar stores; prisons; pawnshops; fast-food joints; welfare offices; liquor stores; homeless shelters; and dead rotting cities! Stockholder profit comes before public good and public safety.
