Former CIA Spy Reveals Top 25 MUST READ Books To Open Your Mind | Robert David Steele - I, Robert David Steele, am a former CIA spy and I reveal my top 25 must read books to open your mind in part 2 of 3 of this lecture series. The Financial A...
Gerald Celente : Wall Street is not Main Street -- America is Going Down Hard
The Great financial Ponzi scheme, AKA, the Stock Market, is a huge bubble that is going to burst soon! Deutschbank in Germany in the toilet ; and our Fed is pumping over a Billion a day into the banks here. As many foreign banks and our banks are buying gold by the tons. Car lots are full of cars they can't sell. The malls and strip malls are filled with empty storefronts. And most of America is too busy watching the Impeachment/Coup hearings, drinking beer, and watching TV ; to know what is happening around them. Gee, what could go wrong! Welcome to Atlantis Report. Stocks will close all time highs years end. It has been decided by the central planners. These aren't markets, they are arrangements managed by central bankers. This endless pumping and jawboning of the markets has set them up to crash in spectacular fashion! But what else would you expect out of Central Planning done by the FED . The monetary supply more than doubled over the past 10 years. The DOW was at 14 000 before the crash of 2008. Double that is 28 000. After all where do you think Fed's money is going . There is a slow grind to reduce our standard of living way down. Do it slowly no one really notices, because of all the bread and circuses and propaganda. Anyone speaking out about any of this will get silenced, like in Red China. Control is everything. It's happening right now, albeit in agonizingly slow motion as store after store shutters, more layoffs, jobs with little pay and no benefits. That QE or whatever is just a patch to keep the ship afloat. They probably fudge the numbers, and GDP is perhaps in the negative territory. How could it be otherwise? Trends forecaster Gerald Celente on his appearance on Alex Jones Infowars Yesterday warned: This is a bit what's going on . in terms of where is the economy going and what's going on geopolitically. I've been at this almost 40 years, and never have I seen a wild trip that's happening right in front of our eyes, but you're not gonna see it on the mainstream media. Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Sudan, Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, Hong Kong, Spain, France. Across the globe, civil unrest . People rising up against their dictators . The political freaks running and ruining every country. It is Da elite who got all the dough. Hey, that's according to the Oxfam report : 26 people have more money and half the world's population combined. This is serious and is a crucial element of this. The people are uprising no leader is leading them .but not in the US you stay in that bullying zone, and nobody will bother you don't learn how to fight just take orders to do what you're told. This is big what's going on. It's basically the same people are rising up against poverty; violence; corruption; income inequality only getting worse. Another essential element of all these uprisings going on is your independence. The people are fighting with their hearts and their souls and their bodies and their brains against the injustice that is being thrown upon them. One of my sayings is; I wasn't put on this earth to take orders. I don't give them I don't take them. You do what you want to do as long as it doesn't hurt anybody . I'll do what I want to do as long as it doesn't hurt anybody. Don't cross the line. You stay there. I'll stay here. This is America, and they're taking that away from us. One of our top trends for 2019 was censorship 2019 . It's only getting much worse. One after another, they are robbing us not only of our freedom of speech but freedom of being. Meanwhile, the FED is juicing the markets in the repo markets. This past Tuesday alone, the New York Federal Reserve dumped in; are you ready; 92.7 billion dollars. To give the money junkies the fix to keep this thing going. And that's what's pumping it up, and it's being pumped up around the world. In India, the markets hit a new high, as the economy's keep going lower. This is to say that there is no connection at all to reality. Wall Street is a different Street than Main Street. Gerald Celente is again spot on. This has been the farce of our stock markets for ten years. Things are so horrible that stocks should go up because we will cheat and make it better. Not one Fed official could explain what the long term plan is if this is all we do. We're just going to keep adding on more and more, and the market is supposed to keep rising? We KNOW it's not creating a substantial fundamental effect, so we aren't growing into the valuations. Why doesn't everyone just buy stocks, and no one will have to work? The capitalist is now no different than the communist; they both believe in eating without working. Just think about it folks .The Fed and friends have inflated this market since May 6, 2009, with little or no noticeable currency devaluation, as compared to other currencies. Stuff just changed. Now, there's no telling how high this market will go. This is going to be the most hated rally ever seen. Because, not only are they inflating asset prices with residual QEs and debt money expansion - now they're just doing in-your-face, go-duck-yourself, dollar buying-power destruction and insulting the intelligence of both the U.S. middle-class (or, what's left of it) and the entire world. This is all caused by wealth inequality, which is caused by policy choices that benefit the rich, to the detriment of everyone and everything else. I thought the Trump Trillion-Dollar Tax Cut was supposed to make the economy boom. But I guess all this proves that the downward momentum of the economy is so relentless that major and drastic moves do little to stem its slide. US citizen avarice for material goods and immersion in being "entertained" by all the "feel good" perks are all too much for the economy to overcome. There does seem to be a lot of air in this economy. I sometimes wonder what keeps it going. The Politicians in Congress give business anything it wants, and get a kickback in return. They've sold out the middle class to make themselves rich, and you working people can go pound sand, because they know you'll vote for them again, all they have to do is say "abortion" or "immigrants," and you'll forget all about your job getting sent to Mexico. " What is coming is going to make 2008 look like a Sunday picnic, and our society is entirely and absolutely unprepared for what is on the point of happening. " The old saying is more accurate today than ever before. "You can't fix stupid"! There is plenty of stupid to go around. It begins with our leaders, which is a paradoxical word for stupid people that cannot "lead," but instead do a better job of "taking." 99% of our elected officials and probably at least half of the people they have employed are just as stupid as they are. Being a leader has many elements that cannot be found in our nation's top leaders today. When you look at how many stupid people Trump has had to remove from their positions, and how many more deserve to be removed, then you start getting a picture of what kind of mess we are in. They, democrats and republicans , are all in bed together for one purpose, and that purpose is to take. Take all they can get while they can get it and mostly for themselves. We see the current crop of democrats running for POTUS, and we see the largest group of takers, which try to act as though they are also givers, and want voters to believe their lie, which is that they will "take" from the rich, and "give" to the poor, AND make America more secure and financially sound again. It is all hogwash in their smoke and mirrors con game. The worst part is that there are over half of the voters buying into it because of help from the mainstream media. Another old saying comes to mind when I see what is happening to America, and it is that "Sheet always flows downhill." Yes, it is true, as the sheet at the top of the political spectrum, flows downwards. And now, non-politicians have been indoctrinated with "stupid," for the past three generations of people, until you have a near majority buying into this impeachment sham. No wonder there are large numbers that follow the new socialists in our government. This rapidly declining economic climate is why the dumbest president ever is seeking NEGATIVE interest rates from the FED. Reducing the FED rate is the only thing we have left in the arsenal to fight a recession, and he wants to use it now. Although, he loudly proclaims the economy is flourishing. There was a time when the GDP going below 3% was a recession, and doing so for two quarters in a row a depression. This is the problem with government numbers. Like the IPCC, the reports start out with a target outcome, and those responsible have to rework the equations to meet the target. Shadowstats has been saying that the actual unemployment is above 20% if one uses the same criteria as the last time such a number was reported publicly. Meantime big food giants don’t really care about your health or the health of your children. If you look at all the packaged foods out there such as easy dinners, frozen goods, energy bars, energy drinks, and anything packaged—you will see names you can’t spell, pronounce or find in a dictionary. They feed your chemicals. Today, seven out of 10 Americans suffer 30 to 50 pounds overweight bodies and half of those folks register grossly obese bodies. Ten year old children walkabout with 50 year old pot bellies. Childhood diabetes and high blood pressure skyrocket from poor eating habits created by their parents. Because of such weight problems, heart disease kills millions of men and women. Diabetes rages across the country, killing millions over the years. Cancer rains down death like Hurricane Katrina. I see hard times ahead. Pensions health care, insurance, and employment will crash as defaults roll outward across the world. If it comes down to minting trillion-dollar coins every 5 seconds, they will do it. Nothing will stop them from devaluing the currency. To maintain power. Your home, your job, your money will all be gone, and you will starve. Or freeze. I sense a deep economic downturn in the super near future. I don't know for sure exactly when it will strike, but I know for a fact that it will occur. You can't escape financial reality forever, and the Fed isn't going to get away with their reckless, irresponsible moves. when you see the warning lights flashing the sell signal, so does most everyone else. We know what happens when everyone heads towards the exit in a panic at the same time. Only those near the exit get out, the rest burn up. He who panics first, panics best. Brace For Impact! The U.S. Economy Is Going Down, And It Is Going Down Hard
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- November (182)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers on China and Global Investment - Jim Rogers has been fascinated by China since he drove his motorcycle across the country in the 1980s. The investing legend joins Real Vision to give his v...
-
Marc Faber : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WEST AND THE WORLD? - In his monthly Market Commentary: dated November 1st , 2019 . Doctor Marc Faber , asks the question : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTOR...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment