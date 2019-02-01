Everything will Perish: We Live in Perilous & Wicked Times // Carter Conlon









I love Carter Conlon. One of the last real preachers trying to save lives. I’ve been to so many churches and walked out because I don’t feel God there and it scares me. Prosperity preachers, false prophets all leading Gods children astray. People only want to hear the “feel good” or what God can do for you preaching is rampant. People don’t want to know about their sins or how they can fix them....I’m thankful I know Jesus. I pray I am led away from temptation and delivered from evil. I pray the Lords words, law and precepts are always in my heart.









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

