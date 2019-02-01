Deutsche Bank Bankruptcy Confirmed !! Get your Money out of the Banking system Now !! - Deutsche Bank has been a constant headache for the United States financial system. Because it is heavily intertwined via derivatives with the big banks on ...
Deutsche Bank Bankruptcy Confirmed !! Get your Money out of the Banking system Now !!
Deutsche Bank has been a constant headache for the United States financial system. Because it is heavily intertwined via derivatives with the big banks on Wall Street including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. It has become the dark cloud on the horizon in the same way Citigroup cast a negative pall in the early days of the financial crisis of 2008. Prophecy is circulating that Deutsche Bank has allegedly filed Bankruptcy or Deutsche Bank Collapse has begun saying. It has not been confirmed yet, but Europe’s biggest investment bank, Deutsche bank, is in big trouble. If it becomes true it will be the end of the financial system as we know it. Deutsche bank could not fail without causing a domino effect and taking with it the whole system with $250 Trillion Debt. The banking sector is having a rough time. According to McKinsey Report, One in Three Banks Threatened to Disappear in the Coming Months.If so, does Deutsche Bank Collapse begin? Conscious of the stakes, the banks have already begun their process of rationalization. And the potion is bitter. In 10 years (2008-2018), already 600,000 banking jobs have been lost only in Eurozone. The first German bank, Deutsche Bank, has announced this summer that it will cut 18,000 jobs worldwide by 2022 as part of a € 7.4 billion restructuring plan. German financial services giant Deutsche Bank AG is one of the largest and most important economic institutions in the world. Mainly due to self-imposed scandals, the bank is now having to take drastic measures to stay afloat. Investors everywhere should note that if such a critical piece of the too-big-to-fail banking system falters, it could trigger another global economic collapse and stock market crash. Is Deutsche Bank the Next ‘Lehman Brothers’ ? How to Protect Yourself From the Next Financial Crisis? Please follow the financial argument and be ready for the economic collapse and stock market crash 2019.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
