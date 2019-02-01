This Happened On Planet Earth...Nov. 2019...End Times Signs - Current Events Linked To Biblical Prophecies. Everything is unfolding just as the bible foretold. Wars, Volcanic Eruptions, Earthquakes, Extreme Weather, C...
China's massive Belt and Road initiative builds global infrastructure -- and influence
China’s Belt and Road Initiative is the most expensive infrastructure project in history. Chinese companies are constructing roads, pipelines and railroads across the globe. But they are also building China’s influence, and critics in the U.S. and Asia worry Belt and Road projects can reduce countries’ sovereignty and grow Chinese power. With the help of the Pulitzer Center, Nick Schifrin reports.
