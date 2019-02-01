The Housing Crash Has Begun! $34 Trillion Household Debt Before Economic Collapse & Financial Crisis - There are several signs indicating that a U.S. housing crash is already here. The elements for a “brutal financial storm” are definitely coming together be...
Benjamin Fulford : Trump declares war on Queen Elizabeth.
The battle for the planet Earth has heated up again as mass-murdering Israeli crime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is indicted, while U.S. President Donald Trump declares war on Queen Elizabeth. Economic and information warfare between the U.S. and China is heating up too, especially over Asian gold and the recent American lithium grab in Bolivia. This is part of the ongoing battle for control of the international financial system raging between the Gnostic Illuminati and an alliance of Asian and European royals. Let us first look at the battle for control of the Anglo-Saxon world that is flaring between Trump and the British Empire. Here Pentagon sources say, “Trump is declaring war on the Queen not just for spying and trying to remove him from power, but also for pedophilia, murder, and other heinous crimes of the royal family.” British royal family sources are saying that while traditionally they try to keep a stiff upper lip and stay above the fray, they are seriously thinking of hiring lawyers to sue for libel over recent such allegations against them. The public battle is centered around Prince Andrew and his connections to pedophile blackmailer Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged affair with a 17-year-old girl. “Pedophile Prince Andrew or “randy Andy” is so toxic he has been or is about to be dumped by British Telecom (BT), Standard Chartered, Barclays, Stelios Philantropic Foundation, Bosch, Cisco, Aon, Salesforce, TV Azteca, Inmarsat, KPMG, AstraZeneca, Air Asia, Woodside Petroleum, and even Chinese companies like the Bank of China, the China Construction Bank, JD.com, Tencent, and the Li Ka Shing Foundation,” the Pentagon sources say. The Queen has also publicly dismissed Andrew from all official royal activities. A European royal close to the Queen said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if the affair seriously damages the Monarchy. The Queen is no longer in supreme control of the Monarchy and Court of Saint James. For insiders it is really very serious now.” The real battle, of course, is over control of the Anglo-Saxon navies, agree Pentagon and MI6 sources. Here, “the Trump purge began with the firing of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer for insubordination, and may be followed by Obama flag officer holdovers, as ‘the Donald’ has won the loyalty of warfighters and special ops forces needed to take down the Zionists and the deep state,” Pentagon sources say. MI6 sources, for their part, say, “There seems to be a lot of infighting now and attempts to strip the Queen of things like the CIA, U.S. DOD, etc., so this latest fiasco may be an expression of all this.” In a sign of just how serious a battle this is, the Pentagon sources say that “Since Vice-Admiral Andrew won’t be extradited and may hide behind diplomatic immunity, he may be renditioned by the U.S. military, since the Queen is also Commander in Chief of UK forces.” Needless to say, such an operation would be tantamount to a declaration of war. The battle to control the U.S. and UK navies is also just one aspect of the bigger battle for control of the financial system. Trump is on the warpath against the European and Asian royals because they are about to stage “a simultaneous recalibration. continue reading at benjaminfulford.net .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
