Elite Institutions Hoard Wealth While Cities Die Around Them - A movement to tax non-profits in a city mired in poverty has hit an obstacle: The richest institutions claim they already pay enough. The Financial Armaged...
5 Signs Of Deutsche Bank Collapse! Prepare For The Economic Collapse 2020 Stock Market CRASH
Will The Deutsche Bank Collapse Happen In 2020? Deutsche Bank, Europe’s second-largest bank, the biggest bank in Germany, one of the world’s ten largest banks by assets, and of course the bank for derivatives trading, is in huge trouble. And of course, this matters: The International Monetary Fund was the first to warn about it as being “the largest net contributor to systemic risks” to the global financial system. When Deutsche Bank Collapse will happen, the rest of the global financial system will shake and turn into an economic collapse. There’s a simple rule When it comes down to Banking trouble: The louder someone in the government minister insists on TV that everything is just fine, the bigger the problem really is. For instance, if a government minister says that everything is fine with a bank, you know it’s not. It’s terrible enough that a government minister should feel the need to say anything at all, so when he does, you know it’s a red flashing sign. Deutsche Bank (which goes by the symbol DB on the New York Stock Exchange) could be a contrarian’s dream. But just because something is cheap and is down 84 percent doesn’t make of it a good buy. Dropping share prices signal a company that is in danger and stock market crash is on the horizon. So what’s wrong with Deutsche Bank? Well, everything is wrong with Deutsche bank. It is coping with adapting to a changed competitive situation where its business model and cost structure no longer make sense. Not to mention that tightened regulations have made the banking industry a nightmare of rules. And as reported by the Financial Times, Deutsche Bank is facing a mind-boggling number (7,000) regulatory actions and lawsuits. Deutsche Bank is the most important domino in European's very shaky financial system. Loss of confidence in financial institutions can happen in hours, and once it’s gone, there’s virtually no way (other than a bailout) to get it back. The Deutsche Bank situation generally is a serious concern, because we’ve seen what happens when a major global financial institution goes bust, and it did turn into a devastating stock market crash. When Lehman failed, it nearly took down the entire financial system with it. Deutsche Bank is of similar scale and importance (you might argue it’s actually more substantial, though I think at that point it’s basically irrelevant - if you’re big enough to bring down the entire financial system, then you’re large enough. When Deutsche Bank Collapse will happen , at least in the same way that Lehman failed, then every other financial institution will face the same questions and economic collapse will hit the world. One thing is for sure, and If Deutsche Bank collapses, it will cause the entire EU to implode. And if this happens, prepare for economic collapse, the likes of which this world has never seen. So can Deutsche Bank be the next Lehman? A quick comparison of the stock charts of Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers looks like it may fail with a huge stock market crash (stocks going to zero) maybe around January 15, 2020. The parallels between Lehman Brothers and Deutsche Bank declines are alarming. Deutsche Bank is dead. It is limping along and hoping to somehow fix itself, but it will not get the chance.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- November (90)
- October (254)
- September (261)
- August (293)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers still optimistic about investing in N. Korea - http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20191111000481 Jim Rogers, the Singapore-based US investor and chairman of Rogers Holdings, said he was still optimi...
-
Marc Faber : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WEST AND THE WORLD? - In his monthly Market Commentary: dated November 1st , 2019 . Doctor Marc Faber , asks the question : IS THE AGE OF DEMOCRACY A PASSING PHASE IN THE HISTOR...
-
Dr. Nouriel Roubini in Romania !! - The famous American economist Nouriel Roubini, who foresaw... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment