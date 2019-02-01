What’s Really Wrong with the Repo Market? - Martin Armstrong - Martin Armstrong is back explaining what’s really happening in the Repo market. It’s all about Europe. It’s a function of the Euro’s failure and the march ...
2020 Economic Upheaval: Mass Crop Failure In America, Europe Losing 1000 Farms A Day
While Europe is losing 1000 small farms a day while officials are using the word ‘disaster’ to describe the widespread crop failures all across America. In Asia, pork prices this year have almost doubled after a quarter of the pig population has been slaughtered due to swine fever.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
