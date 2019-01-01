US Millennials are sinking in debt





U.S. Millennials are falling behind when it comes their net worth. Burdened by student debt, rising healthcare and living costs while facing stagnant wages, many are finding it hard to get by let alone save for a rainy day. CGTN's Karina Huber reports.












