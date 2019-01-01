Liz Warren Wants To Know If JP Morgan Caused Repo Turmoil To Force Fed Into Launching QE - This is what Senator Elizabeth Warren - who very well may be president of the U.S. in just over a year's time said: "I am also concerned that, "Big U.S. ba...
“Unprecedented” Protests Rage Across Lebanon as People Demand PM’s Resignation and End to Austerity
Mass protests in Lebanon have entered their sixth day as hundreds of thousands around the country are taking to the streets to demonstrate against dire economic conditions, austerity and corruption, demanding the country’s leaders step down. The protests were sparked last week when the government announced a tax on WhatsApp calls, but the massive demonstrations have since grown into a call for revolution. More than a million demonstrators flooded the streets of Beirut, Tripoli and other cities over the weekend. Prime Minister Saad Hariri revoked the WhatsApp tax on Monday and announced a package of economic reforms, but protesters are continuing to call for his ouster. For more, we speak with independent Lebanese journalist Kareem Chehayeb, whose recent piece for The Washington Post is headlined “Lebanon’s protests and wildfires tell the same grim story.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
