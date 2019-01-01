This is Why The Death of The Dollar is Approaching & This is how to protect yourself - It is well known to those who follow what is happening, that the dollar is on the way out of world reserve status. Washington and Wall Street will ride thi...
This is Why The Death of The Dollar is Approaching & This is how to protect yourself
It is well known to those who follow what is happening, that the dollar is on the way out of world reserve status. Washington and Wall Street will ride this horse until it drops dead. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. In Fact, a number of financial counselors are predicting the demise of the dollar as the world's basis for currency exchange. It seems that a number of people are aware that China, Japan, Russia, France are making definite moves in that direction. Brazil and Argentina, as well a Cuba, are all in the same camp. When will Washington and Wall Street wake up? I believe the U.S. is in the midst of a major currency collapse and a huge change in our normal way of life. Recent data on currency reserve holdings among global central banks suggests this shift may already be underway. As a share of overall central bank reserves, the U.S. Dollar's role has been declining ever since the Great Recession. The most recent central bank reserve flow data also suggests that for the first time since the Euro's introduction in 1999, central banks simultaneously sold dollars and bought euros. Central banks across the globe are also adding to gold reserves at their strongest pace on record. 2018 saw the strongest demand for gold from central banks since 1971, and a rolling four-quarter sum of gold purchases is the strongest on record. To us, this makes sense: gold is a stable source of value with thousands of years of trust among humans supporting it. Our government has been borrowing so much money, that soon, we will not be able to afford even the interest on the loans. Income tax receipts are roughly $900 billion a year. Corporate taxes are roughly $200 billion annually. Our current annual deficits are nearly $1.3 trillion, meaning we’re spending $900 billion + $200 billion + $1.3 trillion = $2.4 trillion. Even if you doubled tax revenue, we would still be running a deficit! Even if all U.S. citizens were taxed 100% of their income, it would still not be enough to balance the Federal budget! Tax increases will not even make the smallest dent on the true size of our debt. There is not a single credible plan, by any political party, to merely end our annual deficits, never mind actually paying back our debts. Here's the kicker, the costs of maintaining our debts are about to skyrocket. For years, the Federal Reserve has been keeping interest rates very low, to almost zero, and as a result, the interest rate at which the U.S. government borrows money from the Federal Reserve is an incredibly low level. This won't last forever. How much interest? Right now, we're paying about 15% of federal tax receipts (about $200 billion a year). If the government had to spend a 'real' market-based rate of interest, say 6%, it would cost $840 billion a year on interest (76% of tax receipts), just for what we owe right now, today. We are trapped. The main-stream-media does not want you to know how precarious our government's finances really are. Today, the dollar is based not even on hot air and is worth less than the paper it is printed on. The US GDP is US$ 21.1 trillion in 2019 (World Bank estimate), with current debt of 22.0 trillion, or about 105% of GDP. The world GDP is projected for 2019 at US$ 88.1 trillion (World Bank). According to Forbes, about US$ 210 trillion are “unfunded liabilities” (net present value of future projected but unfunded obligations (75 years), mainly social security, Medicaid and accumulated interest on debt), a figure about 10 times the US GDP, or two and a half times the world’s economic output. This figure keeps growing, as interest on debt is compounded, forming part of what would be called in business terms ‘debt service’ (interest and debt amortization), but is never ‘paid back’. In addition, there are about one to two quadrillion dollars (nobody knows the exact amount) of so-called derivatives floating around the globe. Aderivative is a financial instrument which creates its value from the speculative difference of underlying assets, most commonly derived from such inter-banking and stock exchange oddities, like ‘futures’, ‘options’, ‘forwards’ and ‘swaps’. This monstrous debt is partly owned in the form of treasury bonds as foreign exchange reserves by countries around the world. The bulk of it is owed by the US to itself – with no plans to ever “pay it back” – but rather create more money, more debt, with which to pay for the non-stop wars, weapon manufacturing and lie-propaganda to keep the populace quiet and in lockstep. This amounts to a humongous worldwide dollar-based pyramid system. Imagine, this debt comes crashing down, for example because one or several big (Wall Street) banks are on the brink of bankruptcy, so, they claim their outstanding derivatives, paper gold (another banking absurdity) and other debt from smaller banks. It would generate a chain reaction that might bring down the whole dollar-dependent world economy. It would create an exponential “Lehman Brothers 2008” on global scale. A debt default would be inevitable if not for one anomaly, the thing that has saved the U.S. so far, that is, the country's ability to simply print more money. The U.S. is the only debtor in the world who can legally print U.S. dollars, and the dollar is the world's reserve currency. So, that sounds pretty good, just print more money, what is there to worry about? The U.S. is the only country in the world that doesn't have to pay for its imports or its debts in a foreign currency. Example: A German wants to buy oil from Saudi Arabia – the German cannot pay for the oil in German marks (or Euro's) because the oil is priced in dollars. You have to buy dollars first, then buy your oil. The U.S. has been able to consume as much as we want without worrying about acquiring the money to pay for it because U.S. dollars are accepted everywhere around the world. As our creditors continue to figure out what's happening (printing more and more dollars), we're going to have very BIG problems. The creditors will either begin to refuse payments in dollars, or they will greatly discount the value of these new dollars. It's already happening. Most Americans have no clue what the repercussions are of losing the status of world currency. Yes, it can happen here. In Fact, the exchange value of the U.S. dollar has fallen about 13% since June 2010. Its rate of decline is accelerating. As the U.S. dollar continues to lose its position as the world's currency, gas, oil, and other commodities will continue to skyrocket. Almost everything we consume will immediately get more expensive. It's happening right now. Everything is getting more expensive. The government says that there is no inflation. How is that even possible? Do they actually believe that the American public is going to believe them? It's only going to get worse because we can NOT stop printing because we can't actually afford our existing debts. No one wants you to know this. No one. That's why, despite the obvious inflation going on all around the world, the Fed continues to say there's no inflation at all. The government is radically devaluing the dollar and totally lying to everyone about what is really happening. The Chinese are getting out of the dollar as fast as they can via strategic commodities. With less demand for the dollar around the globe, interest rates will skyrocket. Instead of getting a mortgage at today's low rates of 5%, it may soon cost you 8% or 10% or 15%. Stock prices will likely plummet by at least 40% in a matter of weeks as a result of this event in the currency markets. When the U.S. dollar loses its spot as the world's reserve currency, the brutal downturn will be about 10-times worse than the mortgage crisis of 2008. When everyone is trying to get rid of their dollars, the government is printing more and more to pay debts, and the crisis will reach epic proportions. The amount of debt now is so gigantic that it is no longer possible to siphon it off into obscure derivatives, and with rates approaching zero, banks are becoming Japanized or stale zombies. There are only two options available to solve this, either allow the U.S. Dollar to depreciate dramatically in value and use arbitrage to clear debt or embark on a controlled hyperinflation experiment. The only way the latter will have any chance of working is if MMT is introduced while the debt is being eaten up. Although they haven't announced anything yet, I'm quite sure this latter path will be mentioned and explored because it is the only way in which they can keep the Federal Reserve System/Note and appease Trump and the over-indebted U.S. population. It makes no real economic sense, but then again, when did anything with these people. In the past 100 years, this type of debt crisis has reared its ugly head in Germany, Russia, Austria, Poland, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ukraine, Japan, and China. Here's the thing that most people don't realize, The U.S. government can only continue printing dollars as long as the dollar remains the world's reserve currency. Reported by Robert Fisk (veteran Middle East reporter), last fall, China, Japan, Russia, and France got together for a secret meeting, without the U.S. being present or even knowing about the meeting. It was reported that Gulf Arabs are plotting to end dollar dealings for oil, moving instead to a basket of currencies including the Japanese Yen, Chinese yuan, the Euro, gold, and a new unified currency planned for nations in the Gulf including Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Qatar. In February, the IMF has proposed replacing the U.S. dollar with something called 'Special Drawing Rights' or SDRs. SDRs will be able to be converted into any currency, based on a weighted basket of international currencies. The IMF also proposed creating SDR-denominated bonds, which could reduce central banks' dependence on U.S. Treasuries. They also suggested that certain assets, such as oil and gold, which are traded in U.S. dollars, could be priced using SDRs. (This is a HUGE step to replace the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency) Russian and China have made an agreement to settle all debts between them in each other's currencies without first transferring to dollars. The Fed has become the great enabler. A key role of a reserve currency is to force other currencies to toe the line or pay a stiff price. Ignoring this economic reality translates into pain for those holding the currency of any country that abuses this economic law. The rapid expansion of debt and credit during the last decade could have occurred without the Fed being totally complicit and in agreement. It has been the Fed that decided to allow the dollar to be used as a global prop. Trump's desire to manipulate the dollar lower to boost exports would take the world down a very slippery slope. The threats of expulsion from the SWIFT system for "rogue" countries, as identified by Washington, also helped accelerate this process of de-dollarization. You cannot hold out a dollar-based exchange as a boon to mankind while using it as a bludgeon. Only a matter of time. Empires are not forever, and the U.S. is losing its grip on the oil market. It is futile to dictate, where for example, Venezuela or Iran are allowed to sell their oil to. Turning such embargoes into war is the quickest way to extinguish the petrodollar currency. The Globalists are destroying the dollar with Trump's help. The U.S. dollar has remained the world's reserve currency for more than 50 years. It seems as though its days are numbered. Don't remain in denial. Be Prepared: Start to consider what will happen around you when this currency crisis unfolds. Plan to have six months of food, medical supplies, and access to water. Have a place you can go to if you need to get out due to rioting or unrest. Do not count on the government to save you if all hell breaks loose. The government will be too concerned about saving itself. Examine where your current assets or investments are. Consider investing or purchasing hard assets, or food, private land. Learn how to garden some of your own food. Examine your security and add where it needs adding. The more self-sufficient that you can become, the better you will get through the crisis. This is not fantasy or conspiracy, and it is absolutely real-time. We are sliding down the icy slope of relevance into obscurity right now, and when we near the bottom when our money has become the joke they seem hell-bent upon making it, and when we can no longer afford to be the policeman to the world, it will come apart at the seams. What happens then will determine our direction, but history has shown in similar situations that it likely will not be pretty and will most likely involve complete loss of liberty and devolution into a dictatorship of some sort of a police state. There are many who refuse to believe that can happen here; I am not such a person. You may agree or disagree with me, but we are still going to experience a dark and terrible time, whether we want to or not. We may indeed [for the time being] have the largest and most formidable army on the planet, but that army is dependent upon oil, which, while currently priced in dollars, may not be so for long. All the government doublespeak in the world cannot hide the uncomfortable Fact that we are broke, with no hope of ever repaying the money we have beggared from our friends.
