These are 12 Big Companies that are conducting Major Layoffs -- #Recession 2020 - Do you remember what it was like in 2008 when it literally felt like no job was truly safe? It was a terrible time, and many fear that we could soon be fac...
This Could Be Another “Black October” For The Stock Market -- Stock Market Crash
First they took your equity in 2008, now they are coming after your pensions, 401k's, etc, via the stock market... next, negative interest rates to take your savings. Wall Street and financial sector is raping and pillaging. And both establishment Democrats and Republicans enable them. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . How long can this game continue? How long can have low volume on the melt up days and high volume on the down days? If the world is genuinely slipping into recession then it's going to show up in company earnings and layoffs and there will massive declines as a result. WE CAN NOT run an economy on massive expansion of DEBT without wage growth! If things are so GREAT on the labor front, why do so many so-called CNBC economic cheerleaders & King-Trump demand that the FED CUT rates by 50-75bp this year in October and December taking rates down into extreme emergency levels? VERY Perplexing, who is lying as actions say that the economy is CRAP! Those who believe this Ponzi scheme storyline promoted today that we have 3.5% unemployment with stagnant/deteriorating wages and NO inflation, all who believe this crapmust believe in Santa: Why does the government manipulate low inflation numbers? The CPI is tied to the incomes of about 88 million Americans, specifically: Social Security beneficiaries, food stamp recipients, military and federal Civil Service retirees and survivors. The higher the CPI number the more money the government needs to increase these income payments to keep pace with the cost of “BS” living. However, this same government is about $22.6 trillion in debt. If the CPI is held low (Ponzi Scheme) the less money the government needs to increase “spend” on cost of living adjustments, something seniors are desperately in need of! Real inflation is all around (rents, home prices, healthcare, property taxes, education, food, etc. even smart phones/tablets are expensive, and I can NOT eat them)! WE cannot run consumption-based economy (67-70% of GDP tied to consumer spending) on increasing massive ballooning debt (like curing being overweight by eating more and more cheeseburgers . Consumer DEBT is at all-time highs, and their serviceability of existing debt is deteriorating! Corporate DEBT at all time historic bubble highs! and their serviceability of existing debt is deteriorating! Government DEBT at historic Highs and King-Trump and GOP want more and more tax breaks for the elite, most wealthy and corporations leaving the working class and poor to pick up the slack! We can NOT run and economy on DEBT expansion at historic levels for LONG before our economy implodes! Don't overthink this. We know many of the Repo's over the last several days had terms with two weeks in the amount of billions. It makes sense that "participants" (who we know know includes JPM to a large degree) would sit on those billions and pile them in collectively to move the market. WE also know that buyback insanity is all all time highs right now. Those are the fundamental factors driving the US market in the afternoon session at least. Is it real? No. Absolutely not. Does anyone care? Well I DO , but most plebs don't care as long as it goes higher regardless of the reason why. In the short term, we could bounce but the systemic risk is worse than it has ever been. Markets could move higher but the real economy is rapidly sinking into recession. We are witnessing the Central Banks vs Reality. Who will win? I'm putting my money on reality but the Central Banks could very well hyperinflate the markets as we sink into recession. It's happened to other nations. It's possible. A Brexit gameover rupture on Oct 31, or FOMC cut number 3 on Oct 29-30. This could be National Peter Schiff Month .
