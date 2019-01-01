Cannabis Heals Skin Cancer in 3 Weeks - Healing Skin Cancer in 3 Weeks Using High THC Grade Cannabis Oil The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , ...
This California Family Watched Their Home Burn on Live TV
Amy and David Lamon watched home burn, live on TV. The couple had evacuated to a friend’s house as smoke from the Tick Fire encroached on their home in Santa Clarita, California on Friday, and watched their own home burned on the local news. When they made back to their house on Sunday, little was left. Remarkably, among the charred remains of what had been their house, Amy Lamon, 46, found her wedding ring. “Everything was tipped over, and it was just standing there,” she said, holding a jewelry box that somehow been untouched by the flames. In addition to fighting the flames, firefighters pulled family pictures off the walls and hauled them and other mementos in recycling bins outside the Lamon’s home.
