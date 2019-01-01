THE FED KEEPS BAILING OUT THE BANKS, PRINTING MONEY & China's Involvement in the US Economy Deepens







BlazeTV's Economic War Room host, Kevin Freeman, explains to Glenn and Stu why China and Russia's involvement in the US economy is becoming more and more concerning. Not only are nations like China investing millions of dollars into American companies, but now nations are banding together to virtually create an alternative economic system from the one used in the West. So, if China wants to pull the plug on our system, they can. Meanwhile, at home, the Fed keeps bailing out the banks in levels not seen since before the 2008 recession. We don't know exactly what's causing it, but surely there's a stress on our financial and banking system, and one analyst for JP Morgan said as the year comes to an end, the situation will likely get much worse before it gets better.











