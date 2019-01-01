Systemic Banks are preparing for a Shock to the System - The Fed could have 25 trillion of dollar denominated assets on its balance sheet. The question is, does its dollar still function. Right now the dollar wan...
Systemic Banks are preparing for a Shock to the System
The Fed could have 25 trillion of dollar denominated assets on its balance sheet. The question is, does its dollar still function. Right now the dollar wants everyone to understand that while every other major currency has surpassed its highest price for physical gold the dollar has not. So all things are relative. But behind the curtain, systemic banks are preparing for a shock to the system based on the increasing move away from dollar settlement. If producer nation banks no longer need dollars for settlement, there's no liquidity problem, rather there's a derivatives problem. That problem, I believe, has begun. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . it's pretty obvious that the inevitable crisis of interbank confidence is well underway. As stated several times in this channel, the 29 Trillion in Fed dark money bailouts from the last such event barely kept the system hobbling along in maintenance mode for 11 years (although it cannot be said that the illusion of recovery wasn't artfully maintained). Now with its daily repo on auto-pilot (publicly) the FED can only do what it's systematically programmed to do - keep bailing out defaulting derivative debt with more debt based derivative FIAT. As the weeks and months progress, you will be entertained with cries of "all is well" and "back to normal" but what is going on behind the curtain of happy smoke blowing up the skirts of the little people will be harder and harder to contain. I suspect it's Deutsche Bank that can't cover its losses, and it's counterparties know it. It's Lehman / AIG in the form of Deutsche / Lincoln National for starters, but all the primary dealers are feeling their sphincters tighten as the great sucking sound coming from their assholes presages the collapsing super nova of liquidity anti-matter. In other words, multiple "dark holes" with "big JP" conspicuously involved, deep state cufflinks and all. Maybe Mnuchin will go full Paulson on CNN. Williams as Geithner is unlikely, and Powell is no Bernanke. Somehow I can't see Trump in the role of Dubbya, looking like a deer in the headlights and talking about "Too Big To Fail". It's got to be spun another way. We waded into uncharted waters in 2008 and we've been drifting further out without a life preserver ever since. Even the families are divided. I know what I'd like to see, but no light is shed upon the flower of understanding. Only darkness. Someone will say "I told you so" but that won't matter. It will be interesting. Let the liquid invasion ensue. This system is held together by thoughts blowing in the wind. And my fellow man seems to see a storm rising.
